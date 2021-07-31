0

The previous month was the first month I have worked this year. I received gross pay of around $3400. However, approximately $500 was deducted for income tax. If I were to continue working for the rest of the year, I would likely get a tax refund since the actual rate I would pay (considering I have not worked for 6 months) would be far lower than the implied rate based on this paycheque alone. Is there a way to reduce the income tax deduction based on this?

For information, I am a resident of Canada. As far as I know, neither Form TD1 nor filing a Requst to Reduce Tax Deductions at Source would help.

