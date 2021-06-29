We live abroad and rent out our family home in the UK. It is managed by a firm of Letting Agents with whom we have a good relationship. The current tenant is apparently about to give notice that they will move out within the next month or so, and so we will need new tenants.

The problem: the Lettings Manager who is our main point of contact at the Agent company has asked if we would consider her own daughter (and family) for the next tenancy. My instinct is that this will create a conflict of interest (however reliable and solvent the tenant is asserted to be) and that the Lettings Manager in question would no longer be acting for us as landlords (or, impartially for us and the tenants). On the other side, this arrangement avoids a gap in the rental income we can expect the receive from our property.

How can we resolve this dilemma? What safeguards can we put in place to ensure we are not disadvantaged by the arrangement?