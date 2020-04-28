House prices and rents aren't always highly correlated - if rental demand is high then rents and home prices can actually go in opposite directions (but may eventually reach an equilibrium).

So what you should look for is rents for other, equivalent houses. If those are lower.

What's the best way to negotiate this?

You need some sort of leverage. You do have slight leverage in that you've paid your rent on time (rental owners appreciate this because it's less risk), but probably not enough to lower your rent. If market rates for rentals are down then your leverage is that you can move somewhere else and lay less rent. Without that there's really no incentive for the owner to lower your rent. Put yourself in the owner's shoes - would you lower your income just out of the goodness of your heart, without something in return?

For the dog, the main reason rentals do not allow pets is because there's often significant cleanup costs afterwards. In extreme cases it can mean replacing carpets and repainting walls. One way you might get this allowed is to offer to pay a damage deposit to cover any needed cleanup at the end of the year. Some places even offer a rent surcharge for pets (i.e pay a little more rent to cover cleanup). Like the rent, you need offer something to the renter in return for this allowance.