I get that people seem to be using the term inflation tax as a metaphor for understanding inflation, but it seems to be a bit more than that. We all know that inflation reduces the buying power of our dollar, but I don’t see how “tax” is a useful metaphor for this notion. It would be a useful metaphor IF the goods and services we provide went to the government, but that’s only true for some. A business usually isn’t providing goods and/or services to the government, it’s usually to the general public or another business.

For the term “tax” to be used with inflation requires that the government funds their spending using inflation. But I don’t see how the government can fund their spending (effectively) using inflation.

An inflation tax is the economic disadvantage suffered by holders of cash and cash equivalents in one denomination of currency due to the effects of inflation, which acts as a hidden tax that subtracts value from currency.

An inflation tax is the economic disadvantage suffered by holders of cash and cash equivalents in one denomination of currency due to the effects of inflation, which acts as a hidden tax that subtracts value from currency.

Inflation itself is a highly complex phenomenon that is entangled with many aspects of economics, finance, and politics. "Inflation tax" is simply "the effect of inflation on cash-like investments".

