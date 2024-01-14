When looking at charts for an ETF (say an ETF tracking ACWI), then in order to understand how a share in the ETF is priced relative to a few years ago, should I factor in inflation as I would for ordinary goods and services (considering the stock market represents the entirety of goods and services in a way?)

For example, if inflation is at 2%, and 5 years ago the ETF traded at 100 USD, then if I pay 110 USD today ( 100*1.02^5 ), I should like it just as much as I did then even though it's more expensive, correct?

If so, are there any charts available for common indices like ACWI that adjust for inflation (I guess it would not be clear which rate of inflation should be used, but perhaps a global average?)