The Consumer Price Index in the US in May jumped up by 0.6%. Overall it’s possible that prices on goods (aka inflation) will increase by 10% in 2021. Now, assuming that salaries follow trend as well and increase by 10% nominally, debt will become 10% easier to pay off for a lot of people as the vast majority of consumer debt is not inflation indexed.

So… who’s going to be losing money as a result? Is it the bank? The debt holders, who will lose money in areas other than mortgages? The holders of US government debt? No one?

  • "assuming that salaries follow trend as well and increase by 10% nominally". I heartily challenge that assumption. – RonJohn 6 mins ago
  • People are "losing money" because they're paying more for goods that they were before
  • Banks are "losing money" because they're earning less money on the loans that are outstanding than they are on new loans.

I use "losing money" in quotes because inflation is more of an opportunity cost than an actual cost. Inflation can be somewhat offset by higher incomes in some cases, and people can adjust their spending habits by buying less expensive goods, by preparing their own meals versus going to a restaurant, etc.

People who rely on bond income lose money when prices rise but their income does not. This typically hurts retirees.

And the value of those bonds drops as interest rates (eventually) rise, too.

