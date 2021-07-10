The Consumer Price Index in the US in May jumped up by 0.6%. Overall it’s possible that prices on goods (aka inflation) will increase by 10% in 2021. Now, assuming that salaries follow trend as well and increase by 10% nominally, debt will become 10% easier to pay off for a lot of people as the vast majority of consumer debt is not inflation indexed.

So… who’s going to be losing money as a result? Is it the bank? The debt holders, who will lose money in areas other than mortgages? The holders of US government debt? No one?