If we follow the expense recognition principle and spread out a $5k expense by deducting $1k per year for 5 years instead of $5k in one year, then we have the problem of inflation. As the years go by, the $1k decreases in value. So in the end we are deducting less than $5k if we adjust for inflation.

This means that the business is paying more tax.

I understand that accounting for inflation in practice is unrealistic, but are businesses really willing to pay more tax, albeit indirectly? For large companies like amazon that I'm sure have a lot of big and long-term expenses, the money lost via inflation should add up to a lot.

But companies also shouldn't violate the expense recognition principle.

So how do companies handle this?

Once you spend the $5k - the amount is set, it doesn't change. You're describing depreciation - loss of value of a capital asset over time. This is usually calculated based on the price paid and a function of time, nothing else. It may not reflect the real fair market value of the asset, and that's fine. Companies routinely sell fully depreciated assets - that produces capital gains or depreciation recapture, for tax purposes.

