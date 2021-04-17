1

My brother and I are buying a home for 415k. The Downpayments are uneven; I pay $28,500 (68%) and he pays $16500 (32%). It seems fair to split profits when we sell the house proportionally to this but we are struggling to figure out the rental scenario.

We will be renting the home for extra income but I will live in one of the rooms and he lives in a different city.

Is it fair that the rent I pay will go towards a mortgage that I will benefit more from?

Say the mortgage is 1600, and I can rent 2 rooms out for 1000 each and live in the basement. So as to not live for free I would pay rent of 1/3 of the mortgage ($533) and I would act as the property manager.

The total amount of profit for the home is $2533(rents)- $1600(mortgage) is $933 per month. I'm happy to split this evenly with my brother despite uneven downpayments ((is splitting based on downpayments fair?)) but his worry is that I still have an extra advantage on the property because the rent I pay will partially go against the principal of the house - so I'm basically paying myself.

How much rent should I pay if this is correct, to make sure we both profit from this house monthly and when we sell? We both want to be fair and will bring it to a lawyer when we're both happy.

  • Do you split non-mortgage expenses (property tax, insurance, repairs) evenly or is that all on you and it affects the rental income that you'd then split? – Hart CO 35 mins ago
  • Do you believe $533 is fair market rent for the basement or did you come up with that number as a discounted rent for acting as the property manager? – Hart CO 18 mins ago
Seriously, why not keep it clean and pay rent as if you were one of your own tenants? Yes, you get some of it back if you "pay" yourself out of rental proceeds, so why make it complicated?

Not only that, but there's a way to see you paying less rent as a theoretical loss, since what you pay is less than you'd receive from a regular tenant. Whether you pay less rent to begin with or pay full rent and get some portion of it back as "profit" is almost a distinction without difference in many ways. I can't speak to the tax implications of this - I'll leave that to much more expert voices here, but it's possible there could be some tax consequences either way which might factor into this, so you might also ask about this.

Is your brother okay with considering your work as "property manager" sufficient to offset the "lost" rental income a full-paying tenant would pay such that this is fair?

Perhaps one other solution would be for you to assume enough of the expenses of the property (i.e., some of the utilities, insurance, etc.) to make up the differential in what you're not paying in rent to balance it out.

While I can't speak to your family relationship, it would be terrible if at some point your brother were to come to a conclusion you're somehow "getting over" by paying less rent to live in a house he's helping to pay on.

My preference would be to keep it as neat, clean and simple as possible.

  • OP indicates he is paying rent. "So as to not live for free I would pay rent of 1/3 of the mortgage ($533) and I would act as the property manager." The question seems to be what is the equitable split of the rental income. – Hart CO 22 mins ago
  • So if he pays full rent as though he was another tenant, the fair thing to do is a two-way split of net proceeds. Is it fair to say being "property manager" dealing with just two tenants is worth almost half rental rate each of them pays? How is it fair to his brother to pay 1/3 of the mortgage, leaving the brother who DOESN'T live there to pay 2/3. What would the agreement look like if NEITHER of them lived there? If they're going to proportionally split proceeds of sale, why not do the same with rental net income? – SRiverNet 17 mins ago
  • Ah, I see, you're assuming the basement could be rented for another $1000 if it was another tenant and not OP? You could be right (or maybe it could rent for even more depending on the unit), but typically basement units/rooms rent for significantly less. – Hart CO 13 mins ago
  • True, but how much less? Often that depends on condition, living space, etc. Hard to know, but the more I think about it, there could be tax consequences, because how do they account for the "labor cost" of the brother acting as manager if he isn't receiving a check or some direct payment? The point is, this is complicating the simple - to me, pay equitable rent for the basement as though you're any other tenant, then proportionally split the net rental proceeds. Keep it simple, you know? – SRiverNet 10 mins ago
  • Then he acts as property manager for free? Too simple can't be equitable here due to unequal benefit/contributions. – Hart CO 9 mins ago

