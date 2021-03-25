Seeking out some financial guidance...
My partner and I recently purchased a home with my sister and brother-in-law. All spaces will be shared with the exception of bedrooms. We will be meeting with the lawyer next week to do up an agreement, but want to wrap my head around what to expect. This is a 5 year plan and then reassess. We are currently trying to figure the most fair way to split the profit. We are putting down $100,000 they will be putting down $500,000 ($400,000 more than us) with a purchase price of $2,175,000. We agreed to split all expenses, carrying costs, mortgage 50/50. We are wondering the most fair way to split profit (e.g. if house price goes up 20% in 5 years) given that we’ve split all costs 50/50 with the exception of the down payment.