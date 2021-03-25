Whether or not the spaces are shared seems to have little to do with your actual question, and I agree with the comment that you mixed past and future tenses.

I don't know why you would wait until after the property has been purchased to start thinking about a profit-sharing agreement.

The only real issue here is the down payment differential, which becomes less significant over time as mortgage payments are made at an equal split. Why is this true? Well, because the total of all payments grows over time, with the down payments making up less and less of the overall total paid (down payments + mortgage and expenses).

I suggest that perhaps you could offer to carry a larger-than-half share of the mortgage until you've made up for at least some of the difference between your down payment and theirs. So for some period of time, you could pay 60% of the expenses, for example. Or, you could offer to pay the property taxes (if they're separate from the mortgage) and insurance for a period of years. You would have to agree upon what's fair in that regard, since making up $400k could take awhile.

Much of this assumes that things remain amicable between you and your sister and brother-in-law, but as is often the case, those bounds are severely tested when it comes to property and money. Hopefully all goes well!