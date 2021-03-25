1

Seeking out some financial guidance...

My partner and I recently purchased a home with my sister and brother-in-law. All spaces will be shared with the exception of bedrooms. We will be meeting with the lawyer next week to do up an agreement, but want to wrap my head around what to expect. This is a 5 year plan and then reassess. We are currently trying to figure the most fair way to split the profit. We are putting down $100,000 they will be putting down $500,000 ($400,000 more than us) with a purchase price of $2,175,000. We agreed to split all expenses, carrying costs, mortgage 50/50. We are wondering the most fair way to split profit (e.g. if house price goes up 20% in 5 years) given that we’ve split all costs 50/50 with the exception of the down payment.

Fair is obviously in the eye of the beholder and whatever the four of you agree to is, by definition, fair.

Were it me, I'd do something like this

  • Initially, sister and brother-in-law own 500,000/ 2,175,000 = 22.98% of the house
  • Initially, you and your partner own 100,000/ 2,175,000 = 4.60% of the house
  • Initially, the bank owns the remaining 72.41% of the house

When you sell the house or when you want to re-assess

  • Determine the amount of the house the bank still owns (outstanding mortgage amount/ 2,175,000)
  • Whatever ownership percentage the bank has lost is split evenly between the parties. So if the bank's ownership is down to 60%, both couples get an additional 6.2% ownership.
  • Determine the house's current fair market value (FMV) and multiply by each couple's ownership to determine the value of each couple's equity. If the house in the future is worth $3 M and you have 4.6 + 6.2 = 10.8% ownership, your share of the house would be worth $324,000.
0

Whether or not the spaces are shared seems to have little to do with your actual question, and I agree with the comment that you mixed past and future tenses.

I don't know why you would wait until after the property has been purchased to start thinking about a profit-sharing agreement.

The only real issue here is the down payment differential, which becomes less significant over time as mortgage payments are made at an equal split. Why is this true? Well, because the total of all payments grows over time, with the down payments making up less and less of the overall total paid (down payments + mortgage and expenses).

I suggest that perhaps you could offer to carry a larger-than-half share of the mortgage until you've made up for at least some of the difference between your down payment and theirs. So for some period of time, you could pay 60% of the expenses, for example. Or, you could offer to pay the property taxes (if they're separate from the mortgage) and insurance for a period of years. You would have to agree upon what's fair in that regard, since making up $400k could take awhile.

Much of this assumes that things remain amicable between you and your sister and brother-in-law, but as is often the case, those bounds are severely tested when it comes to property and money. Hopefully all goes well!

