I'm in my mid twenties and my financial goal is to be able to retire early with probably an average workers' income as passive income.
I have an opportunity to manage a property, including renting out rooms, in exchange for living there for free. I also have the opportunity to buy a single-family or multi-family property with 20% down---though it seems that low down payments are popular with house hackers---and rent out all rooms but mine. Which should I do? Should I do both with the addendum that the whole probably-no-longer house hack is rented out and I have someone else manage it? I probably wouldn't be able to manage my property myself if I live in the zero-rent property because I probably wouldn't be able to afford a rental property near the zero-rent property.
Will I likely want to own a home when I retire?