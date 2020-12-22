This is intended for me: a regular 30 yr old guy who works 9-5, and has a middle class income. Please describe well. I am nearly a complete noob. I know a little though. Also I am from Canada.
Could I buy shares of upcoming NASDAQ IPOs at their offer price? For example: The upcoming Roblox IPO in 2021. If so, how?
You're in Canada, so it'll be difficult. And you're no one special to the investment firms that underwrite IPOs, so there's no reason for them to sell to you as opposed to their big customers.
Thus, your prospects are about as dim as a very deep and dark cave.
-
Thanks for your reply. I would like to ask a follow up question: You mentioned that I am 'no one special' to the investment firms that underwrite these IPOs, and also 'big customers'. Who are these 'special' persons and 'big customers'? Can you please elaborate? And how can I become one? I am new to this. – Vineet Pande 6 mins ago