I'm looking at "FIDELITY GOVERNMENT MONEY MARKET" and there's two numbers: 0.01% 7-Day Yield and 0.75% Average Annual Total Returns. I don't understand the difference between these two because money market fund doesn't really have much capital gains/returns. All of the earnings are from yield, so shouldn't the two be the same?

0.01% 7-Day Yield * $10000 investment $1 after a year. Isn't the 0.75% Annual Total Return used for the same thing?