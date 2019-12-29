1

Take Schwab money market fund as an example - On the page of SWVXX, the following information is listed -

  1. yields: 7-day yield (without waivers) - 1.44%
  2. net expense ratio: 0.34%
  3. returns (annualized): 2.13% (1-yr); 1.52% (3-yr); 0.96% (5-yr); 2.52% (inception-1992)

Q1. if my income tax bracket is 28%, is my 7-day "return" equal to [1.44-0.34 (ER) - 0.28 (tax)]% = 0.82% ?

Q2. how would a 1.44% 7-day yield result in 2.13% return in a year ?

Q3. how would the return vary from year to year if the NAV is kept at 1 ?

Q4. Is the total return equal to (return - ER - tax) ?

