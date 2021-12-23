I invested a bunch of money around March (~9 months ago) in a Roth IRA. I am getting ready to rebalance, and put more money in this January.

I was very attracted to Fidelity's ZERO funds, and put some money into the Zero International (FZILX) and Total Market (FZROX) funds. I also put some money into their value discovery fund (FVDFX), and a bunch into their freedom 2065 retirement fund (FFSFX).

These 4 I invested in yielded an average of about 6% compared to SPY's 15% for that same time period (leaving out the exact details/amounts as they are not particularly relevant). Only Fidelity's total market fund was anywhere close to SPY's gains (at 16% for me).

Am I doing bad by picking these funds? I thought it would be good to diversify with a couple of funds. Or, as my title suggests is Fidelity just bad at investing and getting crushed by the SPY? Because it seems that all their funds which they created did bad except for the total market fund, which really just tracks the market. Any advice is appreciated.