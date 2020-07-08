1

Today I closed a spread on $TSLA, specifically a 3x bull call expiring Aug 7th, 2020. The spread was composed of 2 legs as pictured: Buy 1330 call Sell 1360 call

My P&L on the trade before closing looked nice, roughly $800 or so profit as $TSLA had done very well the last couple of days, so I was happy to take this home. I settled the trade when the underlying was around $1400, so the P&L seemed reasonably accurate. When I placed the order to settle the spread with the mid price that IBKR supplied, the order was filled, but my P&L on the trade was a huge -$1400 or more! I am baffled as to how there was such a discrepancy before and after filling the order. Could somebody please advise what mistake I may have made when looking at my P&L and pricing the closing of the order?

For clarity, the 3 1360 calls were settled at 171.70 and the 3 1330 calls at 177.75.

Thanks for any help!

  • I'd break it down for you but I'm not clear what some of your numbers were, specifically the -$1,400. Was that a credit of $1,400 less than you expected? It would be a lot clearer if you indicated what your entry prices and your exit prices were for each leg. Without knowing the exact numbers, my guess is that you may have placed a BTC market order by mistake. You can check Time & Sales for the quotes. If you don't know how, can you tell me the exact time that the trade executed? If so, I'll look at Time & Sales and see what's up. – Bob Baerker 5 mins ago

