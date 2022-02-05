This past year I started heavy day-trading of option contracts. I was aware of the wash sale rule... however when I received my 1099-B the wash-sale calculations are significantly different than I expected.

One example of this is with BGFV.

On my 1099-B the totals for BGFV are as follows...

Proceeds: (-459.28)

(-459.28) Gain/Loss: (-347.96)

(-347.96) Wash Sale Loss Disallowed: 111.32

The below trades are the ONLY transactions against BGFV for the entire year.

Note: observe that I opened a Short position on Calls

# Timestamp Description Amount Commission Reg Fee 1 11/10/2021 10:09:49 Sold 1 BGFV Nov 19 2021 60.0 Call @ 2.4 239.34 0.65 0.01 2 11/10/2021 10:52:29 Bought 1 BGFV Nov 19 2021 60.0 Call @ 3.5 -350.66 0.65 0.01 3 11/11/2021 15:24:19 Sold 1 BGFV Nov 19 2021 60.0 Call @ 2.02 201.34 0.65 0.01 4 11/11/2021 15:29:57 Sold 1 BGFV Nov 19 2021 60.0 Call @ 3.24 323.34 0.65 0.01 5 11/11/2021 15:42:37 Bought 2 BGFV Nov 19 2021 60.0 Call @ 3.8 -761.32 1.30 0.02

Given the above information...

Trades #1 & #2 (239.34 - 350.66 = -111.32) which is the same as my 1099-B shows as disallowed

& (239.34 - 350.66 = -111.32) which is the same as my 1099-B shows as disallowed wash sale was triggered by trade #3

no wash sale triggered by trade #4 (wash sale only affected 1 contract)

Question: On trade #5 when I sold my remaining 2 contracts why did I not exit the wash sale? The trades were placed in mid-November so there was more than 30 days after I exited the trade until the end of the year.

I am confused as to why my 1099-B shows a Wash Sale Loss Disallowed of: 111.32. Can someone explain what I needed to do to properly exit the wash sale so the loss would have been allowed?

I understand that buying the same security within 30 days before/after will trigger a wash sale. My understanding is the Cost/Basis is added to the next trade... so closing out the entire position should have resulted in the wash sale loss being allowed

I do my own taxes and this is the 1st year I have ran into this... any help would be appreciated