I wanted to get into options trading and have been watching a couple of tutorials.All was well until I hit short vertical spreads.I used skyview trading resources for this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_0SbRaHv1U&t=344s

So I have a few questions

1 Scenario 1 [when stock price is above the the strike price of the call sold[1]

Call sold -100 Call bought - 105 Stock price - 130

So we make a loss in this as in order to close we have to buy back the stock at much greater price.This made sense

2 when the stock price is 101

Here the video says that the spread will have a value of 1.But how?Arent we making a total loss here.

Also cant we minimize our risks by having the strike prices of the calls bought and sold in the spread be as close as possible?