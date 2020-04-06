I'm from 3rd world country in Asia and have been living in Germany for a year and I want to invest some money (few thousands Europe as total and few hundred per month) to what called ETFs (exchange traded fund). Because just keeping my money in the bank does not seem to be a good choice when the inflation increases every year. Currently, I have Commerzbank bank account.

I don't speak German yet (trying to learn though), so I'd ask from your experience, a good/trusted company could provide:

Various kind of ETFs / Index funds (not only investing for Germany's indexes for example but world indexes).

Low fee for buying / selling (not by percent but a fixed price, e.g: buy 1 ETF costs 0.03 Euro, buy 1000 ETF costs 30 Euro).

English support for the website and automatically tax calculated (I think they do it implicitly in Germany? e.g: If I sell my securities and gain 1000 Euro for 1 year then this year I only have to pay 1000 - 800 (exempted form tax yearly for capital gain) = 200 * 25% Tax = 50 Euro?)

My strategy is to buy all-in some ETFs / Index funds which I think can gain in long term next few years (I'm not an active trader) and the money is what I save