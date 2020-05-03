This year I started studying a bit of finance to understand better personal investments. One of the most popular general advice for US based investors is to just buy and hold a low cost ETF fund based on an index like S&P500, which historically has an average return of about 8% (source)

If I want to adopt a similar strategy to invest on European markets, and I look at the historical charts of Euro Stoxx 50 or other European indexes, they are mostly negative or flat. If I assume (which can be wrong) that the future trend will be more or less the same, is there any reason to buy an ETF on these indexes?

I know that ETFs pay dividends. Are these dividends usually included on the overall index performance or must be computed separately?

I think that before choosing an ETF, I should choose an index to be tracked by the ETF. If the dividends are not included in the index performance, how can I understand the actual yield of an index in the long term?