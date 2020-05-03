0

This year I started studying a bit of finance to understand better personal investments. One of the most popular general advice for US based investors is to just buy and hold a low cost ETF fund based on an index like S&P500, which historically has an average return of about 8% (source)

If I want to adopt a similar strategy to invest on European markets, and I look at the historical charts of Euro Stoxx 50 or other European indexes, they are mostly negative or flat. If I assume (which can be wrong) that the future trend will be more or less the same, is there any reason to buy an ETF on these indexes?

I know that ETFs pay dividends. Are these dividends usually included on the overall index performance or must be computed separately?

I think that before choosing an ETF, I should choose an index to be tracked by the ETF. If the dividends are not included in the index performance, how can I understand the actual yield of an index in the long term?

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
martjno is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

martjno is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.