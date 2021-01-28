I do not comment about the choice of these ETFs, I think they are as good or as bad as others.

Instead, I just give some ideas to consider.

Be aware that the distributing ETFs distribute dividends which you'd have to invest again. This will probably be tax-efficient as you distribute the gains to the next years instead of having them at the time you sell them.

The accumulating ETF accumulates the dividends. This means their gains are taxed via the relatively new construct called "Vorabpauschale": the part of the gains which you'd have gained via very safe things like Government bonds are taxed even if you don't sell the ETF. But as of 2021, the rate of these Government bonds are negative, and thus the "Vorabpauschale" won't be calculated.

So if you want to make the maximum possible use of the tax exemption of 801 €, for the first years get more distributing ETFs and reinvest their dividends.