Below are my 3 ETFs to invest in Germany via Trade Republic as I will need to pay tax here (first 800 Euro is tax exemption). This is my first time ever to invest in stocks and I will hold it for 5+ years. If anyone has any comments, I appreciate that.
- iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF USD (Dist) - WKN: 622391 - TER: 0.07 (dividen: 0.42 / price: 31.22) = 35%
- iShares MSCI EM UCITS ETF (Dist) - WKN A0HGWC - TER: 0.18 - dividen: 0.62 / price: 43.80 = 20%
- iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF USD (Acc) - WKN: A0RPWH - TER: 0.20 = 45%