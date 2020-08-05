For example, I'm living in Germany and want to buy ETFs from Ing bank. If I buy an ETF for 10 Euro, then later I sell it for 15 Euro (but didn't withdraw the money out of the bank). At that time, does the tax occur? (e.g: will I have to pay the tax over 5 Euro profit).

It seems to be like that, but just want to confirm. Basically, I want to use the profit in the bank's broker account to buy more ETFs.

Another question, if an ETF pays the dividend each year, also if I don't withdraw money from the bank's broker account. Will I need to pay the tax (25% from the dividend)?