Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Federal government has decided to extend its tax filing and payment deadline to July 15th. So, if I were to file today, will I get my refund check in the mail this month or will I not get it until after July 15th? I'd like to get it sooner than latter (of course). I am within the United States.
When will I get my Federal refund if I file today, given the deadline has been extended to July 15th?
-
Which country are you asking about? – Chris W. Rea 14 mins ago
Generally the IRS processes your return as soon as they can. So unless there is an issue that causes them to have to stop processing returns you will get your refund in a few weeks. It does depend on direct deposit vs paper check.
Usually each year they set a date in January or February when they will start processing returns, but if you file after that date they will get to them as quickly as possible.
People who are due a refund generally file early to get their money earlier. Those that owe tend to file at the last minute.
The sooner you file your tax return, the sooner you’ll get your refund. This has not changed, and there has been no talk of delaying tax refund payments.