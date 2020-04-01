Generally the IRS processes your return as soon as they can. So unless there is an issue that causes them to have to stop processing returns you will get your refund in a few weeks. It does depend on direct deposit vs paper check.

Usually each year they set a date in January or February when they will start processing returns, but if you file after that date they will get to them as quickly as possible.

People who are due a refund generally file early to get their money earlier. Those that owe tend to file at the last minute.