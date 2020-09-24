0

I did my taxes properly and filed them by mail. A lot of time had passed and I couldn't even find my status using the 'Where is my Refund' tool the IRS offers.

I got a bit worried so I used TurboTax to e-file my taxes, without realizing that it is only for US citizens.

Now I got my refund from TurboTax, and also the COVID stimulus check. I assume erroneously since they thought I'm a citizen.

Now having realized my mistake, but currently being outside the US due to the pandemic I am not able to contact the IRS or try to amend the situation. Does anyone have more in depth knowledge about this and about what I should do next?

