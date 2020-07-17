I am a US resident and last night I e-filed with TurboTax my 2019 federal income tax return and I owed money.

(I know you should NEVER wait for the last day but it's been a couple of crazy weeks so I did not manage to do this before despite its criticality)

Due to issues with my bank blocking my cards while I was trying to e-file, I ended up filing (and paying) my federal return exactly one second after the deadline.

The report showed that I filed my taxes exactly on July 16th at 00:00:00. Am I in trouble??