I live in California, and while doing this years taxes I realized that I forgot to file a 1099-R in last years return. So I want to file a tax amendment 1040-X now.
I used TurboTax to generate this forms after feeding it the missing information. It said that I missed the deadline to do the e-file and I will have to mail it, which is fine. I had some questions:
- Do I need to mail the State and Federal Tax forms separately? How do I figure which forms do I need to send to the state, and which ones to the federal government?
- Initially I got back money from the Federal refund (about $500) and I had to pay the State (about $100). Now I have to pay about $500 Federal and about $200 state. Do I need to include separate checks if I am filing them in a single package?
- Will I get fined because of the mistake?
- Does it matter if I file my 2021 taxes before filing the amendment, or should I wait until the previous tax filing is cleared and then file this years?