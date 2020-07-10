5

I just filled out my federal taxes, 1040 and 1040-V. Deadline is July 15th.

I've tried filing online but I can't seem to find any websites that just have the 1040 to fill out and submit. It always asks me several questions that I don't know to and asks me to fill out other forms instead of 1040 and 1040-V. Several of them which I don't know the information for. I have no w-2 income

Therefore I am considering to mail my paper tax forms in with my check. Since the due date is July the 15th, it's likely my mail won't get there by then. Would I be facing penalties?

Or if anyone knows how to fill out the 1040 and 1040-V and submit online that'd be good too. I just can't seem to find anything.

    You have no W2 income - okay, but where do you have income from then? – Joe 15 hours ago
    The 1040 form is just a summary. What other forms you need to fill out depends on what income, deductions, and credits you have. The 1040-V will spit out if you have not had enough withheld so you are due a refund. If you don't have the information, just file the automatic extension. That gets you until October 15 to gather it, but you need to estimate your taxes now and make sure you have paid at least enough. Otherwise there will be a penalty due, but if you file the extension it is not so bad. The due dates are satisfied by postmark, not receipt at the IRS. – Ross Millikan 7 hours ago
  • If you have Internet access, for detailed, step-by-step instructions that cover most people see publication 17. Some relatively rare items and provisions are excluded from pub17 but it explicitly refers you to the other pubs or forms/instructions needed. – dave_thompson_085 7 hours ago
  • Wait, is post so bad in the USA that you can’t get a letter delivered inside five days? I am in the UK and can post something to the other side of Europe and be fairly confident of it arriving by tomorrow, or the day after at the latest. – Darren 1 hour ago
  • @Darren Depends if you're sending it by ground or air mail; base post is the former and you appear to be underestimating how large the US is. It's about 40-50 hours (lowest in the south, highest in the north) of driving time from one side of the US to the other (for comparison, London to Moscow is only 32h according to Google maps, London to Warsaw is half that). Chunked into daily drive segments with un/reloading from one truck to the next (ie not loaded into a truck going non-stop to the other coast just needing driver swaps) and about a week is normal. – Dan Is Fiddling By Firelight 27 mins ago
11

If you just mail your taxes in, you're fine as long as you are postmarked by July 15. IRS won't actually open it for days, or even weeks, likely, but you'll be in the clear.

The most "generic" version is Free File Fillable Forms, which is basically "fill your 1040 out online and then send in the result".

As to whether you need to fill out other forms or not, will depend on your income (and deduction) streams. If you have nothing but normal plain old wage income, then you just need the 1040 and W-2s and a few other trivial things (like the "Yes, I promise I had health insurance" and such); the Free File Fillable Forms will take care of you there. But if you had capital gains, if you sold stocks, if you withdrew from your IRA, if you had employment-related deductions - then you might need some other things. Free File Fillable Forms can cover most of that.

  • @user102008 thanks for the correction, I never remember that word! – Joe 13 hours ago
  • I hope you meant 'withdrew' from 401(k) or IRA or maybe 529, but not 1040. And TCJA'17 eliminated the PPACA 'responsibility payment' (aka tax) as of 2019, so 2019 form 1040 no longer has the 'health coverage' checkbox, and form 8965 for exemptions no longer exists. TCJA also 'suspended' the former 2%-floor deductions, including unreimbursed employee expenses. (Self-employed still can deduct valid business expenses on C or C-EZ.) – dave_thompson_085 7 hours ago
  • Yes, meant IRA, thanks for noticing! – Joe 6 hours ago
  • @dave_thompson_085 I think I got an ulcer from that comment, is it really that complicated to file taxes in usa?! you dropped 10 - 15 weird names of forms and differen things :O Where I'm at I get it pre-filled online and just tick a box "it looks alright" and send it off. – DakkVader 1 hour ago

