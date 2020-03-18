0

So I opened my first position last week, a small min risk one to try and see what I don't understand, and it's took a while to improve but things look ok now: https://imgur.com/a/9NKDVVr

For reference the position is a bear call spread composed of

1 MSFT call 139

-1 MSFT call 136

Could someone just clarify what exactly is going on. I've been seeing a net P&L loss when MSFT has been priced between 136-139 which confuses me. I thought when I opened the position I was aiming for the price to go below 139 because that's what the call indicates. MSFT right now is at 137 so I'm assuming that my mistake was that I need to be below 136 to make a profit?

Should I be concerned about shares being assigned? And how will expiration affect me? I know options are worthless when they expire so should I be thinking about selling soon?

Thanks a lot!

P.S. Had a look at the calculator here, kind of confused why the exp isn't all 0? https://i.stack.imgur.com/QskUG.png

  • If you post the respective premiums for each option, I'll provide some feedback. – Bob Baerker 11 mins ago

