I bought an AAPL debit spread today with expiration on 8/7. Here the details:

Exp. 8/7 Sold AAPL $365 Call for $32.85 Bought AAPL $360 Call for $36.40 Max Profit = [(365 - 360) * 100] - 400 = $100 Max Loss = $400 (the premium paid)

So, if by expiration AAPL stays above $365 I'm making the max profit. (correct me if I'm wrong)

However, when following the contract value with my brokerage firm, I noticed that at the end of today, the contract had decreased by $45 and the price of the stock went up. Can someone explain what that happened?