I need some help confirming if I am calculating the break even price correctly for both Bear Call Spread and Bull Put Spread.

For Bear Call Spread, I have:

breakEvenPrice = longLegStrike+(longLegCost-shortLegCost)

For Bull Put Spread, I have:

breakEvenPrice = longLegStrike+(longLegCost-shortLegCost)

Would these equation be correct? It seem for both they are the same.