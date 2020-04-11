0

I was just assigned on some naked RCL call options resulting in a short stock position and I am concerned that the stock could rise quickly. Rather than lock in the losses, I was thinking of selling very deep in the money put options to protect myself against a quick upswing while enabling a small profit if the stock stays below the put strike.

Details include:

Stock assigned at $40.

Current stock price is $40.22, but could move higher when markets re-open.

Selling a $60 Put expiring in a week could generate a $21 premium depending what happens when markets re-open.

Does this strategy make sense? Should I choose an even higher strike tomoffer more upside protection?

I would be happy just making a few bucks or breaking even just to get out of this short position.

Any thoughts would be appreciated. Thanks

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Hank is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Hank is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.