I was just assigned on some naked RCL call options resulting in a short stock position and I am concerned that the stock could rise quickly. Rather than lock in the losses, I was thinking of selling very deep in the money put options to protect myself against a quick upswing while enabling a small profit if the stock stays below the put strike.

Details include:

Stock assigned at $40.

Current stock price is $40.22, but could move higher when markets re-open.

Selling a $60 Put expiring in a week could generate a $21 premium depending what happens when markets re-open.

Does this strategy make sense? Should I choose an even higher strike tomoffer more upside protection?

I would be happy just making a few bucks or breaking even just to get out of this short position.

Any thoughts would be appreciated. Thanks