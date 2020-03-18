4

My question is general, but prompted by the current stock price of NASDAQ:CRTO (https://www.google.com/search?q=crto&tbm=fin). The company is currently trading at a market cap of less than 400M$ current value but the last earnings report shows 418.76M$ "cash on hand".enter image description here

Does it mean that anyone buying the company would make instant profit ? What sense does it even make to be valued below the cash you're sitting on ?

This is not even regarding the fact that the company is also generating money through its activity, and all the material assets they possess like servers & stuff.

Edit : the company has virtually no debt.

|improve this question
New contributor
Zonko is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Assuming the number of outstanding shares is fixed, market capitalization is just a function of the last transaction price, not a fundamental measure of the company's assets or liabilities. There are many factors that affect the last transaction price, not all of them rational. – chepner 41 mins ago
5

Even a company with $100M in cash isn't worth that much if, for example, it has $60M in debt. Equity holders only get paid after debtholders get paid. That's why equity has a higher risk and a higher return than debtholders.

If the company you're looking at has any debt at all, that would reduce the value of their equity trading on the stock market. Whether that is the only thing going on, I don't know.

|improve this answer
  • Wouldn't this be reflected in the financial results ? Maybe I'm wrong in my understanding that "cash on hand" is the net value, but I see no mention of debts in the summary... – Zonko 1 hour ago
  • 1
    @Zonko 'Cash on hand' is the literal cash in the bank. Just like you can have $5k in your savings account and a $200k mortgage, a company can have $100M cash on hand but $1B in debt. I am not sure what summary you are looking at, but there could be other things going on. This would be a common example. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 1 hour ago
  • in the link posted in the question, if you go to the "financials" tab you have a summary of the last earnings, showing among other things the cash on hand. – Zonko 1 hour ago
  • @Zonko Your link returned no results to me, and I didn't investigate further. Consider that 'debt' can look like many things on the financial statements, and I mean anything on the 'liabilities' side of the balance sheet. ie: this would include Accounts payable, etc. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 1 hour ago
2

Even assuming they have no debt, if revenue dries up they could quickly burn through that pile of cash. The stock may be currently undervalued, but the price reflects the uncertainty of their ability to use that cash and other assets to churn out profits in the future.

If they had no debt and were liquidated today then you could definitively say they are undervalued.

|improve this answer
0

There are many reasons that the shareholder decide to sell a stock during the bear. It is mostly due to opportunity cost justification, i.e.

  • Company never pays dividends
  • Low rebound potential
  • Company dilluting per stock value
  • Poor future earning prospect
  • there are better company to invest the same dollar

No, you cannot make "instant profit" after you purchase the stock. Public stock only pay out the profit/cash via dividends payout. Since the company never have a dividends payment record, you will not make any profit if you holding the stock. Unless you are able to sell the share in higher price later.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

Zonko is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.