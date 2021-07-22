0

Prosus, a subsidiary of Nasper, appears to have a larger market cap than its parent company, at least according to a rudimentary google search. Is it possible a subsidiary would have a larger market cap than the parent company? Links to where I am seeing this info is below:

Prosus

Naspers Limited

    Note that Naspers does not own 100% of Prosus. – Flux 12 mins ago
  • Please add screenshots of the Google links. The contents of those links are location-dependent. Depending on where you live, US OTC ADR stock quotes are shown instead of Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam stock quotes. – Flux 1 min ago

