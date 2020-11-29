You need to look at the latest quarterly report to get a real picture of the shares outstanding or "the float", then multiply that by the share price.

Multiple exchanges in different currencies doesn't change that, if they are the same security.

If you notice in your example, $25mm Canadian dollars is ~$19mm US Dollars and Euro 16mm. But there is a reality that "the float" can include different shares, such as shares that are not vested yet.