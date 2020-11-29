0

I own a stock that trades on TSX Venture, Frankfurt exchange, and OTC in the US Market Cap TSX Venture $25M Canadian Frankfurt $16M EURO OTC $18M US What would the market cap be the sum of 3 exchanges converted into like currency?

You need to look at the latest quarterly report to get a real picture of the shares outstanding or "the float", then multiply that by the share price.

Multiple exchanges in different currencies doesn't change that, if they are the same security.

If you notice in your example, $25mm Canadian dollars is ~$19mm US Dollars and Euro 16mm. But there is a reality that "the float" can include different shares, such as shares that are not vested yet.

I don't know this answer, but averaging or summing would seem to be a reasonable way to determine the answer. Although, if the liquidity is very different from one exchange to the next i would think that would affect share price. I'm assuming the share price is different on each exchange.

