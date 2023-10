I'm trying to evaluate the stock $GEO...specifically if their trading below cash at the moment.

*All figures sourced from Yahoo Finance

Their total cash is 48.72 M and Total Debt is 1.99 Bn while their Market cap is at 1.12 Bn.

To find if their trading below cash value, wouldn't you subtract their cash by their liabilities and they see if its below their market cap?

Thank you