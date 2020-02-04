0

I am looking to invest in an ETP which is based on a Index of Commodities basket.

From previous question I understand that investing in indexes tracking Futures prices is most likely the only practical way to do this (to avoid physical storage a/o invest in companies).

Said that I am aware that the rolling process of renewal of expiring futures contracts can generate yields when the market is in contango/backwardation.

What is the best way to limit this effect so that my ETP Index will be driven only (mostly) by the underlying basket of commodities?

thank you for the help

  Why are you concerned about taking returns when the market is in contango? This is the normal state of a futures market as futures prices reflect the cost of the spot commodity plus the cost of carry in contango. The price of a future should be more or less equal to the cost of buying the commodity now and holding it until the future date.

