I live in the US and I work for a company that is heavily related to a particular commodity X. As such, when I began working for them, I signed a document stating that I would not purchase stock/ETFs/Mutual funds/etc... that were composed of or reliant on any futures for this commodity X. This is unfortunate, as I believe the price of said commodity is going to drop in the medium term, and I would like to short it. I obviously can't short my own company's stock. What mechanisms do I have at my disposal to short this commodity given my restrictions? Can I instead short the stock price of a company that isn't mine and is heavily involved in the generation of commodity X, for example? This appears to be the closest way to do so legally, but I want to make sure I am not missing some alternative mechanism?

