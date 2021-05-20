"wheat $707 for 5000 bushels (27.2 kg for 1) 1 kg = 0.00519 $, but I buy 1 kilogram wheat from local supermarket for one dollar"

It seems you have a misunderstanding of what these prices represent: These are not customer-facing prices you could get yourself at a local store, these are bulk prices available in specific quantities and locations. They are used by bulk purchasers to determine what they will pay, exact calculations defined differently depending on the commodity.

For something like gold or silver, where transportation costs are relatively trivial (although security for distribution does add some), you can get pretty close to the theoretical spot price for gold with relative ease for just an oz or so.

For something like Oil, you need to be at the actual spigot where the price is defined, with a tanker truck ready to accept it. That tanker needs to travel probably to storage / refining, then maybe to another storage, then maybe to your local gas station. Everyone needs to make money along the way, or else why would they be paying to move the oil around? So, you pay much higher than the listed price per barrel.

For wheat, that price is for raw unprocessed wheat, after which point it needs to be milled, and possibly bleached, etc., so the grain elevator, food manufacturer, grocery store distributor, and grocery store itself all need to be paid. As an example, note that a bush is technically 27.2 kg, but googling suggests that 1 bushel of unprocessed wheat produces 17 kg of whole wheat flour.