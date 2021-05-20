-2
  1. What the quote price of each traded-commodity represent ? (Gold: 1 t ounce ; cooper: 1 ton ...?)
  2. How to calculate the price of 1 Kilogram of each traded-commodity? I googled the contract ammount for each commodity but I'm not sure if I took the right info

wheat $707 for 5000 bushels (27.2 kg for 1) 1 kg = 0.00519 $, but I buy 1 kilogram wheat from local supermarket for one dollar

corn $670 for 5000 bushels (25.4 kg for 1 bushel) 1 kg = 0.005275 $

soybean oil $66 for 60000 pounds (2721.5 kg) 1 kg = 0.0242 $

cocoa $2481 for 10 metric tonnes (1 kg = 0.2481 $)

sugar $0.17 for 112000 pound (there is something illogical)

gold $1842 for 1 t ounce (1 kg = 592220.3 $) silver $27 for for 1 ounce (1 kg = 868.05$) platinum $1223 for 5 t ounces (1 kg = 7863.89 $) palladium $2890 for 10 t ounces (1 kg = 9291.35 $) cooper $4.68 for 1 ton ( 1 kg = 0.00468 $) aluminuim $2428 for 1 ton (1 kg = 2.428 $) nickel $17590 for 1 ton (1 kg = 17.59 $)

feeder cattle $150 for 50000 pounds (1 kg = 0.0066 $) live cattle $116 for 40000 pounds ( 1 kg = 0.00639 $) lean hog $110 for 40000 pounds ( 1 kg = 0.006 $) coffee

random length lumber $1540 for 1 ton ( 1 kg = 1.54 $)

oats $327 for 5000 bushels (14.5 kg for 1 bushel) 1 kg = 0.00451 $

cotton $0.82 for 50000 pound (22679.619kg) 1 kg = 0.0000361 $ enter image description here

  • Where are you getting your sugar price from? My data (Refinitiv) is giving me c.$450 / 50t lot at spot. Are you interested in spot or forward prices? Cost of carry and other factors can make futures prices beyond front month deviate significantly – MD-Tech 39 mins ago
  • theice.com/products/37089080/White-Sugar-Futures might help you for sugar at least – MD-Tech 38 mins ago
  • Back hacking your price it looks like that silver price you are quoting is per lb: tradingeconomics.com/commodity/sugar shows sugar at c.USd17 – MD-Tech 35 mins ago
"wheat $707 for 5000 bushels (27.2 kg for 1) 1 kg = 0.00519 $, but I buy 1 kilogram wheat from local supermarket for one dollar"

It seems you have a misunderstanding of what these prices represent: These are not customer-facing prices you could get yourself at a local store, these are bulk prices available in specific quantities and locations. They are used by bulk purchasers to determine what they will pay, exact calculations defined differently depending on the commodity.

For something like gold or silver, where transportation costs are relatively trivial (although security for distribution does add some), you can get pretty close to the theoretical spot price for gold with relative ease for just an oz or so.

For something like Oil, you need to be at the actual spigot where the price is defined, with a tanker truck ready to accept it. That tanker needs to travel probably to storage / refining, then maybe to another storage, then maybe to your local gas station. Everyone needs to make money along the way, or else why would they be paying to move the oil around? So, you pay much higher than the listed price per barrel.

For wheat, that price is for raw unprocessed wheat, after which point it needs to be milled, and possibly bleached, etc., so the grain elevator, food manufacturer, grocery store distributor, and grocery store itself all need to be paid. As an example, note that a bush is technically 27.2 kg, but googling suggests that 1 bushel of unprocessed wheat produces 17 kg of whole wheat flour.

    Given the tags and OP's question history I assumed he was asking for trading purposes as opposed to expecting to pay these prices retail but I could be wrong. – MD-Tech 14 mins ago

