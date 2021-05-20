- What the quote price of each traded-commodity represent ? (Gold: 1 t ounce ; cooper: 1 ton ...?)
- How to calculate the price of 1 Kilogram of each traded-commodity? I googled the contract ammount for each commodity but I'm not sure if I took the right info
wheat $707 for 5000 bushels (27.2 kg for 1) 1 kg = 0.00519 $, but I buy 1 kilogram wheat from local supermarket for one dollar
corn $670 for 5000 bushels (25.4 kg for 1 bushel) 1 kg = 0.005275 $
soybean oil $66 for 60000 pounds (2721.5 kg) 1 kg = 0.0242 $
cocoa $2481 for 10 metric tonnes (1 kg = 0.2481 $)
sugar $0.17 for 112000 pound (there is something illogical)
gold $1842 for 1 t ounce (1 kg = 592220.3 $) silver $27 for for 1 ounce (1 kg = 868.05$) platinum $1223 for 5 t ounces (1 kg = 7863.89 $) palladium $2890 for 10 t ounces (1 kg = 9291.35 $) cooper $4.68 for 1 ton ( 1 kg = 0.00468 $) aluminuim $2428 for 1 ton (1 kg = 2.428 $) nickel $17590 for 1 ton (1 kg = 17.59 $)
feeder cattle $150 for 50000 pounds (1 kg = 0.0066 $) live cattle $116 for 40000 pounds ( 1 kg = 0.00639 $) lean hog $110 for 40000 pounds ( 1 kg = 0.006 $) coffee
random length lumber $1540 for 1 ton ( 1 kg = 1.54 $)
oats $327 for 5000 bushels (14.5 kg for 1 bushel) 1 kg = 0.00451 $
cotton $0.82 for 50000 pound (22679.619kg) 1 kg = 0.0000361 $