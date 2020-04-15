Why is the return of oil fund lower than the return on oil price. Contracts has to roll over at the end of the near expiration date. If it wont roll over the contract oil barrels will supplied to the fund. The fund must sell the oil contract before expiration to companies that are willing to get the supply of oil. Is it true to say that these companies take advantage of the situation and buy the expired contracts in a lower price? This is the reason roll over of contract - contango, leads to lower return than oil itself?

Common explantions which I think are wrong are that rolling the contract for contracts with higher future price would lead to buying smaller amount of barrels. However this does not metter ar all. If you hold 100 barrels and the barrel price is $100, or you buy 50 barrels and the future barrel price is $200, in boat states you hold assets at a value of $10000, which are similary exposed to change in oil price.