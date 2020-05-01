I've read on the Internet that many people traded USO when WTI futures contracts expiring on 4/21 dropped to —$37.63/barrel. But many posts on Reddit discourage buying USO, like on r/stocks and r/wallstreetbets.

USO was designed as a short term investment. Contango causes negative roll yield, which in turn locks in losses. If you want more info, start searching and read this.)

So who ought to buy USO? How does USO profit if, as per Investopedia, "Over the long term, the negative roll yields add up, causing United States Oil Fund investors to experience losses"?

Even Investopedia cited is too complicated! Can someone explain like I'm 5?