Mathematically, how do you ride a stock up while taking profits along the way?

Not sure about mathematically but you could put in a rolling stop loss order that will sell your stock when it drops by, say, 5% from the highest price since you made the order. Be careful, though, as the smaller you make the stop gap, the more chance that a down blip will trigger your order and you'll miss out of future gains. If you want cash for your position but still want to profit if the stock rises, then you could sell the stock and buy a call option.

You could also keep the stock and buy put options, but the premium you have to pay will lower your break-even point. If you want to reduce that break-even drop you could sell a call option above the current price to reduce the overall cost by giving up some upside. (This is called a "collar" in the option world)

For a hypothetical example, if the stock is currently at $100, you could buy a put at $97 for, say, $4 and sell a call at $110 for, say, $2. Your net cost for the options would be $2 and your break-even point (the net price at which you've locked in profits) would be $97 - $2 = $95.

What you're trying to do (it seems) is to lock in what you've gained so far (remove any downside risk) and keep all future profits (keep upside risk). There's no instrument that I'm aware of that will do that without some cost.