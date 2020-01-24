Mathematically, how do you ride a stock up while taking profits along the way? Like say I have 1000 shares. Would you sell 10% every 10% and buy if it drops 20% from the 10% gain? Or even sell half at 20% buy again if it drops 10% from the 20% gain. Or should I sell x amount at 5%? What is the best plan based on average stock price movements?
Not sure about mathematically but you could put in a rolling stop loss order that will sell your stock when it drops by, say, 5% from the highest price since you made the order. Be careful, though, as the smaller you make the stop gap, the more chance that a down blip will trigger your order and you'll miss out of future gains. If you want cash for your position but still want to profit if the stock rises, then you could sell the stock and buy a call option.
You could also keep the stock and buy put options, but the premium you have to pay will lower your break-even point. If you want to reduce that break-even drop you could sell a call option above the current price to reduce the overall cost by giving up some upside. (This is called a "collar" in the option world)
For a hypothetical example, if the stock is currently at $100, you could buy a put at $97 for, say, $4 and sell a call at $110 for, say, $2. Your net cost for the options would be $2 and your break-even point (the net price at which you've locked in profits) would be $97 - $2 = $95.
What you're trying to do (it seems) is to lock in what you've gained so far (remove any downside risk) and keep all future profits (keep upside risk). There's no instrument that I'm aware of that will do that without some cost.
I can give you the perfect algorithm for taking profits along the way. It will be 100% accurate. All you have to do is provide me with your stock's future price movement. Since you can't then there is no such 'best plan'.
There is also no such thing as "average stock price movements." Stocks can move linearly, erratically or trade in a box for awhile. The daily H/L range can be large or tight.
Your fundamental decision is your outlook for the stock. If you're an investor and bullish, you hold. If you're a trader and/or you're looking to safeguard profits, you can use trailing stops, scale out of the position, or incorporate one of a number of option hedging strategies if the stock has options.
For the downside, I would implement the option approach, hedging profits. I do everything to avoid a nice gain turning into a loss. Since I don't know if you're familiar with them then my KISS suggestion would be to decide today how much of your profit you are willing to give up and then place a trailing stop, hoping that there's no gap.
If not using options, then to the upside, I'd begin scaling out when keeping that profit becomes more important to me than making more. A bird in the hand... etc.