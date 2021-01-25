1

When you buy stock and are able to set a stop loss of up to 95% of your initial investment. This would mean if I buy stock for $100, which then skyrockets to $1000 but then drops to $100, no stop loss is triggered, despite a 90% drop in investment value.

Is there a way to set a stop loss as a percentage of the value of the stock at the current point in time, rather than the initial investment only? i.e. automatically sell if the stock drops more than 15% of the highest point?

And if it's possible, is it wise?

Improve this question
New contributor
Timmah is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Timmah is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.