Suppose you buy stocks from company FOOBAR at price X. After a while, the price is Y = X * 1.25, so you decide you want to collect that 25% profit. You sell the stocks, cashing out your original X plus a 25% profit. Yay! You made money. But haven't you also put yourself out of the trading business by not having stocks anymore?

If you just want to take profit but also continue investing, you collect the 25% and you are back to having just X to invest. Now stocks from FOOBAR are too expensive for you (current value is Y). What do you do? Do you select another cheaper (pontentially worse) stock just to be able to buy it? You wait until FOOBAR price is X again? (losing time and also maybe the stock is not as attractive now?).

Does this mean stocks are mainly for the long-term-collect-once type of investment? How do short/middle term traders make money, without falling in a diminishing returns type of situation?

Thanks!