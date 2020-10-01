0

Suppose you buy stocks from company FOOBAR at price X. After a while, the price is Y = X * 1.25, so you decide you want to collect that 25% profit. You sell the stocks, cashing out your original X plus a 25% profit. Yay! You made money. But haven't you also put yourself out of the trading business by not having stocks anymore?

If you just want to take profit but also continue investing, you collect the 25% and you are back to having just X to invest. Now stocks from FOOBAR are too expensive for you (current value is Y). What do you do? Do you select another cheaper (pontentially worse) stock just to be able to buy it? You wait until FOOBAR price is X again? (losing time and also maybe the stock is not as attractive now?).

Does this mean stocks are mainly for the long-term-collect-once type of investment? How do short/middle term traders make money, without falling in a diminishing returns type of situation?

Thanks!

0

If the stock offers options, there are some strategies that can be used to lock in the much of the gain. Other than that, you don't have much choice.

In lieu of that, you could sell 20% of the appreciated position, pulling out 25% of the invested capital but this would only book 5% of the gain. It's not a good solution for anything other than lowering cost basis.

If you buy at X and sell at Y which is 25% higher, you have two choices:

  • Wait until your stock drops back to X

  • Find another stock that offers the potential of rising in price. This is what traders do. It's no different than a long term investor who decides that after a large run up in price, the stock is overvalued and redeploys the money (reallocation). Just the time frame is different.

