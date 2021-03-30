I have a question for those familiar with the wash sale rule. I understand what it is, basically, if you sell shares of XYZ at a loss and buy it again within 30 days, you can't claim those losses on your taxes for the filing year. That part I understand.

My question: Let's say I buy 100 shares of XYZ at $2 ($200) and it drops down to $1. At this point, my PL is -$100. However, let's say I buy 100 additional shares at $1, and then sell 100 shares (while still holding on to the initial 100 shares) at $1.50 (gaining $50 for that trade). Would the wash sale rule kick in if I did this example, say, 3-4 times and never sell the original 100 I had before?