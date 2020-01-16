0

I would like to put some percentage of my money in an investment that only goes up, even if it goes up only by a small amount. One way to do this would be to put my money in a bank account, but I’d like a higher rate of return than that. Is there an investment which has a very low chance of going down, but which offers a higher rate of return than a bank? Preferably an ETF.

I thought Bond ETF’s would do that. But when I look at supposedly safe Bond ETF’s like this, they seem to often go down. Apparently when interest rates go up the prices of the bonds in such bond funds go down, and that causes the value of the fund to go down.

Are there Bond ETF’s which only expose you to (low) default risk and not to interest rate risk? Or some other kind of ETF which has a very small chance of going down?

  • Everybody wants an investment which never goes down, but that pays more than the bank. It doesn't exist. – RonJohn 50 mins ago
  • @RonJohn What about something that rarely goes down? Something that offers a slightly better return than a bank in exchange for slightly more risk? – Keshav Srinivasan 48 mins ago
  • You could always buy individual bonds... – RonJohn 46 mins ago
    Of course, you'd have to hold them until maturity. – RonJohn 44 mins ago
  • @RonJohn Well, I want an ETF that does that. I want an investment which I can sell at any time and which has a low chance of me having to sell it at a lower price than what I bought it for. – Keshav Srinivasan 26 mins ago

