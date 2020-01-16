I would like to put some percentage of my money in an investment that only goes up, even if it goes up only by a small amount. One way to do this would be to put my money in a bank account, but I’d like a higher rate of return than that. Is there an investment which has a very low chance of going down, but which offers a higher rate of return than a bank? Preferably an ETF.

I thought Bond ETF’s would do that. But when I look at supposedly safe Bond ETF’s like this, they seem to often go down. Apparently when interest rates go up the prices of the bonds in such bond funds go down, and that causes the value of the fund to go down.

Are there Bond ETF’s which only expose you to (low) default risk and not to interest rate risk? Or some other kind of ETF which has a very small chance of going down?