I get that bond price can change depending on the current interest rate (since interest rate of the bond doesn't change). But if this were the only factor, price of the bond ETFs (like BND ) would stay relatively constant (rising or falling temporarily depending on the interest rate changes), which is not the case.

So, my question is, what causes price of bond ETFs to rise over long period of time? In another words, why are they a good investment, excluding the dividends (or is it just because of consistent stable dividends)?