A rise in interest rates causes a rise in bond yields which means their price goes down. And the opposite, of course.

What I'm trying to understand is how the price of an ETF will change after the interest rate hike as time goes by and the bonds in the ETF mature and are replaced.

For example, a ETF composed of 3m to 3y bonds had it's exchange price go down with the recent interest rate hikes. Assuming the interest rate were to remain unchanged going forward, would the ETF's exchange price return to (roughly) it's pre-hike range once 3y have passed and all the bonds in the fund have matured and been replaced by similar ones?

A bond ETF is nothing but a portfolio of bonds, which all have their own exposure to various points of the yield curve. To anticipate how rate changes impact the ETF, one needs to aggregate the DV01 (dollar value per basis point) by tenor for all bonds in the portfolio. This would need to be recomputed daily as holdings turn over and the exposure changes based on the remaining time to maturity.

It's worth noting that the interest rate curve is constantly moving based on rates expectations not just the actual hikes.

It stands to reason that bond ETFs should gain if the terminal rate is lower than anticipated or if the Fed stops hiking (or even starts cutting) rates sooner than expected, all else equal.

