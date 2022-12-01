A rise in interest rates causes a rise in bond yields which means their price goes down. And the opposite, of course.

What I'm trying to understand is how the price of an ETF will change after the interest rate hike as time goes by and the bonds in the ETF mature and are replaced.

For example, a ETF composed of 3m to 3y bonds had it's exchange price go down with the recent interest rate hikes. Assuming the interest rate were to remain unchanged going forward, would the ETF's exchange price return to (roughly) it's pre-hike range once 3y have passed and all the bonds in the fund have matured and been replaced by similar ones?