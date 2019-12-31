Spouse A is in their mid-sixties and was the lower earner by far. Spouse B is five years younger and had a very good salary, but only from the past twenty years. (The previous years' income was zero.) They both recently lost their jobs, but they do have a retirement investment. They are trying to do some financial planning, including calculating what effect additional low-earning work in the future would have on their benefits. They have tried calling the Social Security Administration but the agent hung up on them.

When Spouse B, the high earner, files to start receiving unemployment benefits, will Spouse A's earnings become irrelevant?