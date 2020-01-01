SSA: Getting Benefits While Working
You can work while you receive Social Security retirement (or
survivors) benefits. When you do, it could mean a higher benefit for
you in the future.
Each year we review the records for all working Social Security
recipients. If your earnings for the prior year are higher than one of
the years we used to compute your retirement benefit, we will
recalculate your benefit amount. We pay the increase retroactive to
January the year after you earned the money.
Higher benefits can be important to you later in life and increase the
future benefit amounts your family and your survivors could receive.
Also, as long as you continue to work and receive benefits, we will
check your record every year to see whether the additional earnings
will increase your monthly benefit. If there is an increase, we will
send you a letter telling you of your new benefit amount.
In addition, after you reach full retirement age, we will recalculate
your benefit amount to give you credit for any months in which you did
not receive a benefit because of your earnings. We will send you a
letter telling you about any increase in your benefit amount.