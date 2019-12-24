1

Spouse A is in their mid-sixties and was the lower earner by far. Spouse B is five years younger. They recently became unemployed. Is there a rule of thumb or some other method, that will help them figure out which spouse should "retire" and start taking social security benefits first, and at what age? The alternative to taking Social Security payments would be to draw down faster from their Roth IRAs.

(Background for those who aren't familiar with the Social Security system in the US: you can retire starting at age 62, at a lower monthly payment rate, or you can postpone filing for benefits, and receive a higher payment for the rest of your life. The payment rate maxes out at age 70.

The total value of their retirement investments is approximately $100K (front load mutual funds in Roth IRAs, and TIAA investments).

I found a paper that puts into words my vague intuitive idea that it would be less desirable to draw down the retirement investment:

[We predicted that] if the rate of return on alternative investments is high, claiming should be early so that high-yield money does not have to be used to finance consumption. Source: "The Effects of Subjective Survival on Retirement and Social Security Claiming"

  • This doesn't answer the question, but is slightly morbid food for thought : how healthy are the two spouses? Based on my work and salary history... if I live until age 80, then the optimal total (not monthly) amount of money received from SS peak at ages 65-67 (they're all within a percent). However, if I die at age 75, then I get the most money by retiring at age 62. – RonJohn 11 mins ago
Depending on their life's income history, and their life expectancy, there is a large number of different possibilities which combination would be optimal. There is unfortunately no easy way to find the best option; that's why many companies have complex software that can calculate it for you (basically by brute-forcing through all options).

A good plan to consider is that the person with the significantly lower expected pension starts as early as possible (62), and draws this - rather low - pension until the other person reaches the max age (70), then switches to half the other's pension. The other's pension is rather high (because of the late starting age), and half of it is probably more than the first takers low pension.
This is not always optimal; if the expected pensions are not different enough, or the ages are too different, other options become better; but as said above, there are many options, and there is no quick way to find the best.

Whatever pension starting date combination you chose, you then need to backfill the missing years with the 401k/IRA. If that won't work out, you'll need to pick other options...

