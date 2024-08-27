My W4 is filled out correct Exempt is not marked. Federal taxes are not being withheld. Why is that? I file head of household, 1 dependent under 18 and no additional taken out.
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 2 times
New contributor
Add a comment |
Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
My W4 is filled out correct Exempt is not marked. Federal taxes are not being withheld. Why is that? I file head of household, 1 dependent under 18 and no additional taken out.